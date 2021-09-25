CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe facelift begins testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,165 Views
    - The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe will get a revised exterior design 

    - The model is expected to debut sometime next year

    Mercedes-Benz began testing the updated GLE facelift internationally a few months ago. Spy photographers also caught a test-mule of the refreshed model, details of which are available here.

    Now, up next for a design revision is the Coupe version of the Mercedes-Benz GLE. As seen in the spy shots here, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe gets a reworked front bumper that now sports a more aggressive design as well as new air intakes. The grille remains the same, while the headlights and the DRLs under camouflage, hint at where else the changes would take place. A majority of the SUV remains uncamouflaged, except for the tail lights, which are also likely to get a revised design.

    Changes to the interior of the updated Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to get minor updates in the form of a tweaked upholstery and possibly an updated infotainment system.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, when it arrives sometime next year, is expected to retain all the AMG powertrain that the brand currently offers with the model. More details could surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    ₹ 79.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
