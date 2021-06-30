CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift begins testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift begins testing

    - The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to feature a tweaked exterior design

    - The model could get a new steering wheel and upholstery options on the inside

    Mercedes-Benz has commenced the road tests of the facelifted GLE-Class ahead of its debut that could take place sometime next year. New spy images give us a look at a semi-camouflaged test-mule of the upcoming model.

    Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift will get a new grille with two horizontal slats, a reworked front bumper with a larger air intake, and horizontal inserts on either side of the bumper’s lower section. Also on offer will be a set of tweaked headlamps and tail lights, which are currently hiding behind the camouflage.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift remain unknown at the moment, although it is fair to expect new upholstery, and a new steering wheel inspired from multiple new Mercedes models cannot be ruled out either. Under the hood, Mercedes-Benz is unlikely to make any major changes. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    ₹ 77.23 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
