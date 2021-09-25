2021 Force Gurkha to be launched in India next week

- Powered by a 2.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 91bhp/250Nm

- Deliveries will commence during the Dussehra festival

Force Motors will announce the prices for the new-generation Gurkha in India on 27 September. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence during the Dussehra festival. The new-generation model is built on the modular architecture platform. Moreover, the new model is now longer and wider than its predecessor. It will be offered in five colour options, such as red, orange, white, green, and grey.

Over the years, the Force Gurkha has been a popular choice among off-road enthusiasts in the country. This time around, the updated model takes things to the next level with modern feature upgrades and a short turning radius of 5.65 metres. The SUV rides on a set of 16-inch steel wheels and features thick wheel arches and side step rails that enhance the SUV character.

As for the interior, the Gurkha offers the best-in-segment legroom, headroom, and elbow room for the occupants. The vehicle gets touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and navigation. Additionally, the Gurkha offers over 500-litres of boot space.

Mechanically, the new Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre Mercedes derived common rail, direct-injection, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque between 1,400-2,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and a hydraulically activated clutch with a booster, which claims to offer smoother gear changes. To learn more about the new Gurkha, click here.