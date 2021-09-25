Volkswagen Taigun launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Volkswagen has launched the new Taigun in India. The newly introduced SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project. The vehicle is available in five vibrant body colours, such as Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. Read below to learn why you should consider the newly launched Volkswagen Taigun.

What’s good about it?

The vehicle has achieved a localisation level of 95 per cent, which has resulted in the vehicle being competitively priced in its segment. The SUV is available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. To learn more about the variants, click here. The vehicle offers over 40 safety features, which include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to six-airbags, multi-collision brakes, three-headrests at the rear, reverse camera, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, adjustable headrest for all, and tyre pressure deflation warning system.

What’s not so good?

The GT variant is limited to just two variant options. Although this eases the confusion, wider variant options would have offered more choices to the customers. Moreover, the top-spec GT Plus variant is limited to an automatic transmission. Currently, the SUV is available at an introductory price which is expected to be revised at a later date.

Best variant to buy?

For customers who are interested in the 1.0-litre TSI engine, the Highline variant is a good option to consider. The Topline variant is for customers who seek a feature-rich variant. As for customers interested in the Performance Line, the choices are pretty straightforward, wherein the GT Line offers manual transmission, while the GT Plus offers a DSG option.

Specification

Petrol

1.0-litre TSI – 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm of torque between 1,750-4,500rpm

Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options

1.5TSI EVO – 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,500rpm

Six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG transmission options

Did you know?

Volkswagen Taigun is believed to offer the largest wheelbase in this segment at 2,651mm.