Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus to be offered in six and seven-seat configurations

MG Hector Plus to be offered in six and seven-seat configurations

June 17, 2020, 05:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
196 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus to be offered in six and seven-seat configurations

- MG Hector Plus will be launched in India next month

- Production of the model has begun at the plant

Earlier this week, MG Motor India began production of the Hector Plus ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The model, which, as the name suggests, is based on the Hector and was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020.

MG had revealed that the Hector Plus will be offered with captain seats in the second row as well as a third row. Now, we can confirm that the Hector Plus will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations. While the six-seat version, as mentioned earlier, will have a captain seat setup in the second row, the seven-seat version will feature a bench seat setup.

To differentiate itself from the regular Hector, the MG Hector Plus will receive a new fascia with a new front bumper, new grille and new LED DRLs. Also on offer will be revised LED tail lights, new rear bumper and reworked skid plates. The model will also be reportedly available in a new colour known as Starry Sky Blue, which was recently spotted during an ad shoot, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus are expected to include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission is likely to be available as standard with both the variants. The petrol mill could also be offered with a DCT unit and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

87 Likes
144894 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

386 Likes
186933 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in