MG Hector Plus to be offered in six and seven-seat configurations

- MG Hector Plus will be launched in India next month

- Production of the model has begun at the plant

Earlier this week, MG Motor India began production of the Hector Plus ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The model, which, as the name suggests, is based on the Hector and was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020.

MG had revealed that the Hector Plus will be offered with captain seats in the second row as well as a third row. Now, we can confirm that the Hector Plus will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations. While the six-seat version, as mentioned earlier, will have a captain seat setup in the second row, the seven-seat version will feature a bench seat setup.

To differentiate itself from the regular Hector, the MG Hector Plus will receive a new fascia with a new front bumper, new grille and new LED DRLs. Also on offer will be revised LED tail lights, new rear bumper and reworked skid plates. The model will also be reportedly available in a new colour known as Starry Sky Blue, which was recently spotted during an ad shoot, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus are expected to include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission is likely to be available as standard with both the variants. The petrol mill could also be offered with a DCT unit and a 48V mild-hybrid system.