MG Hector Plus spotted during an ad shoot

- MG Hector Plus expected to receive new Starry Sky Blue colour

- The model will be launched in the coming weeks

MG Motor India is all set to launch the Hector Plus in the country. The company had scheduled to launch the model earlier this year although it was rescheduled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. New spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the model that was spotted during a commercial shoot.

As seen in the spy images, the MG Hector Plus will reportedly receive a new colour, known as Starry Sky Blue. This shade is not offered with the regular Hector and is hence touted to remain exclusive to the Hector Plus.

Features that differentiate the MG Hector Plus from the current Hector on sale in India include a six-seat layout, captain seats for the second and third row, new fascia with new grille, fog lamp clusters, LED DRLs, new LED tail lights and faux dual exhausts. Another notable change on the model will be the increase in the length by 40mm, courtesy of a revised rear bumper.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the MG Hector Plus are scarce at the moment although we expect it to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine as seen on the Hector. Also on offer could be a 48V mild-hybrid system for the petrol variant. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit and a DCT unit.

