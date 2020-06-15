Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Kamiq continues testing in India

Skoda Kamiq continues testing in India

June 15, 2020, 01:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1026 Views
Write a comment
Skoda Kamiq continues testing in India

- Skoda is likely to be testing the Vision IN under the body of the Kamiq

- The Vision IN will be launched in the beginning of 2021

New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged test-mule of the Skoda Kamiq that was spotted in India. The test-mule is likely to be testing the Vision IN under the body of the Kamiq, which will be launched in India in Q1 2021.

The Skoda Vision IN SUV is a derivative of the Kamiq based on the company’s MQB A0-IN platform. Unveiled in February 2020, the model was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. The model will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Skoda Kamiq Left Front Three Quarter

Powertrain options on the Skoda Vision IN could include a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 145bhp and 250Nm of torque as well as a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre variant could be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit while the 1.5-litre variant is expected to be paired exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit with Shift-By-Wire technology. 

A few feature highlights of the Skoda Vision IN showcased earlier this year include all LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke steering wheel, variable seating system for the second row and Skoda’s virtual cockpit.

Image Source

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Kamiq
  • Kamiq
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1126 Likes
171502 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104478 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in