Skoda Kamiq continues testing in India

- Skoda is likely to be testing the Vision IN under the body of the Kamiq

- The Vision IN will be launched in the beginning of 2021

New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged test-mule of the Skoda Kamiq that was spotted in India. The test-mule is likely to be testing the Vision IN under the body of the Kamiq, which will be launched in India in Q1 2021.

The Skoda Vision IN SUV is a derivative of the Kamiq based on the company’s MQB A0-IN platform. Unveiled in February 2020, the model was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. The model will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Vision IN could include a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 145bhp and 250Nm of torque as well as a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre variant could be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit while the 1.5-litre variant is expected to be paired exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit with Shift-By-Wire technology.

A few feature highlights of the Skoda Vision IN showcased earlier this year include all LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke steering wheel, variable seating system for the second row and Skoda’s virtual cockpit.

