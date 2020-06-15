Maruti Suzuki Alto continues its leadership for 16 consecutive years

- Alto has adapted to the fast-evolving Indian market

- Preferred choice of first time car buyers

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been crowned India’s best-selling car for 16 years in a row. Alto has consistently remained the preferred choice of first time buyers.

Launched in September 2000, Alto witnessed a consistent rise in popularity over the years. The Alto legacy spans across two decades, with Alto becoming India’s best-selling car in 2004. The unparalleled mass acceptance of Alto has helped it emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment for 16 consecutive years.

Maruti disclosed that the Alto has been adapting and reinventing itself to stay relevant in the fast evolving Indian car market. The company added that the Alto’s winning proposition is its unique blend of compact modern design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency and upgraded safety features.

With the dynamic new aero-edge design and latest safety features, Alto provides a memorable ownership experience to customers. In case you didn’t know already, Alto was India’s first entry level car to become BS6 compliant, and offers a fuel efficiency of 22.5kmpl (petrol), and 31.56km/kg for the CNG variant.