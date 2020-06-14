New Mahindra XUV500: All you need to know

Mahindra is developing an all-new XUV500 to take on the likes of the MG Hector and Hyundai Creta. The mid-size SUV is internally codenamed the W601, and Mahindra has confirmed that the second-generation XUV500 will be launched in India next year. Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Mahindra XUV500.

Design and underpinnings

The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to feature an evolutionary design. Spy shots have revealed the SUV’s squat stance and cleaner lines, and will get flush-fitting door handles. The overall silhouette is largely similar to the Ssangyong Korando. That apart, the 2021 XUV500 will be underpinned by an all-new architecture, which will also spawn an all-new Ford mid-size SUV. The new platform will make it longer and wider than the outgoing model, which in turn, may also result in improved dynamics.

Interior and feature list

Our exclusive spy shots have revealed that the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be far more spacious than its predecessor, especially in the third row. Further, it will feature a flat-bottom steering wheel and a large floating-island infotainment system that will be connected with the instrument cluster. It is expected to come loaded with features like dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and more.

Engines and transmissions

Mahindra is working on all-new powertrains for the new-generation XUV500. The company showcased its all-new 2.0-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020. This motor will produce 187bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is likely to be a new 2.0-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel unit that is expected to produce a maximum power of around 185bhp. It is expected to replace the existing 2.2-litre mHawk motor. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units, along with optional AWD hardware.

Competition check

The new Mahindra XUV500’s chief rivals will be the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector. However, it will also face stiff competition from rivals that are placed a segment below, like the all-new Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.

Note - Ssangyong Korando C300 concept images used for representation only.