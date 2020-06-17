Please Tell Us Your City

BMW X6 launched: Top 5 USPs

June 17, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
267 Views
Write a comment
BMW X6 launched: Top 5 USPs

BMW India has launched the new-gen X6 in India within a year of its global debut. Not only the new X6 is bigger, more powerful, it is also better looking than before. Launched for a price tag of Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom), here are five good enough reasons you should consider having an X6 in your driveway instead of its rivals.

1. Coupe-SUV Styling

BMW X6 Right Side View

When it was introduced back in 2008, the X6 pioneered the coupe-SUV body style, which was then imitated by many other manufacturers. The bulk of an SUV with four doors, but slopping roofline like a sleek coupe makes the X6 stands out. 

BMW X6 Left Front Three Quarter

Now, the new X6 sports a massive Kidney grille upfront (which is illuminated as well), sleek pair of tail lamps, laser headlamps, chunky wheels and the characteristic sloping roofline.

2. Upmarket cabin

BMW X6 Dashboard Switches

Sharing the cabin with the X5, the new X6 gets the latest generation of BMW iDrive infotainment system. There are loads of upholstery option to go with the personalisation and generous use of brushed metal inserts. List of features include temperature-controlled cup holders (heated and cooled), wireless charging, panoramic glass roof, electric seats, Harman Kardon sound system, automatic temperature control, and new-age connectivity options. What’s more, the 580 litres of boot space can be expanded to 1530 litres with the 40:20:40 seats folded down.

BMW X6 Bootspace

3. Powertrain

Available in the xDrive40i guise, it is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol motor putting out 340bhp and 450Nm. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic sending power to xDrive four-wheel-drive system. 

BMW X6 Engine Shot

We expect other derivatives of the X6 to be offered in India which could include a 3.0-litre diesel in xDrive30d making 265bhp and a more powerful M50i guise that has a 530bhp V8. A full-blown X6 M is also on the cards.

4. Pricing and Competition

BMW X6 Left Front Three Quarter

The X6 competes with the likes of the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. But for its price tag of just under a crore, it comes as a better alternative to the likes of Range Rover Velar, Volvo XC90, and Lexus RX amongst other luxury high riding vehicles. 

BMW X6 Right Rear Three Quarter

Apart from that, one can also look at some premium sedans or rugged off-roaders like Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover Defender for the same price.

5. Hardware and Performance

BMW X6 Right Front Three Quarter

The xDrive40i is powered by a ‘B58’ straight-six, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor also does duties in the X5, X7, Z4, 7 Series and 8 Series. And the eight-speed automatic is sourced from German auto part maker ZF. Mated to it is the xDrive all-wheel-drive system which can split torque in 40:60 between the front and rear axles. The X6 xDrive40i can do 0-100kmph in 5.5 seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 250kph. What’s more, the powerful SUV has a claimed efficiency of 10.31kmpl.

BMW X6 left rear three quarter
  • BMW
  • X6
  • BMW X6
BMW X6 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.1 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.07 Crore onwards

