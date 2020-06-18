Turtle Wax ready to shine your pride and joy in India

Looks do matter! Especially considering the fact that you would be spending a lot of time with her. Before your mind goes astray, let us clarify that we are referring to the external appearance of your car. Just like the culture; India also witnesses diverse climatic conditions. Extreme heat, cold, rain and dusty conditions can affect even the highest quality of exterior car paint and the finest of the upholstery in your vehicle. Turtle Wax, a Chicago-based car care brand is gearing up for its debut in India to offer you just the right kind of Do It Yourself (DIY) support that you have been longing for. The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. Nearly 75 years later, the brand is one of the best product maker in its segment with distribution in more than 90 countries.

Why foot heavy bills for cleaning and polishing your vehicle from an outside source when you can do it for just a fraction of the cost? Turtle Wax claims to be the bestselling brand for products like spray wax, car wash, carpet, leather/fabric care and more. The Turtle Wax range of products are classified under four categories – Quick and Easy, Power Out, Renew/Restore and Essentials. Read below to learn more about them.

Quick and Easy

The Quick and Easy car care range was specially made to combine multiple jobs into simple one-step solutions so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your car on the road. This range contains different types of products, including - car wash, spray wax, protectant, detailer, interior stain remover and leather care. The seven products listed under this category are – Inside and out protectant (prevents fading, cracking and drying of interior and exterior plastic, rubber and vinyl); Clean and shine total exterior detailer (removes light dust on paint, metal and glass); Dash and glass interior detailer (offers dust free dashboard and UV protection for glass); Interior 1 multi-purpose cleaner and stain remover (cleans, deodorizes and protects carpets, upholstery fabric and plastic); Zip wax car wash and wax (washes dirt and road grime without scratching); Luxe leather cleaner and conditioner (non-greasy formula to protect and refresh leather, vinyl, rubber and plastic surfaces); Quick and easy exterior 1 waterless wash and wax (exterior wash without water).

Power Out!

The Power Out! car care range helps you get rid of stains and bad odour in the vehicle’s interior. The company claims that the exclusive Odor-X technology actively seeks and destroys odors for up to 30 days. The six products listed under this category are – Odor-X spray (for fabric, trunks, vents and carpets); Odor-X whole car blast – Kinetic; Odor-X whole car blast – Caribbean crush; Odor-X Kinetic scent – travel size, Odor-X Caribbean crush scent – travel size; and the pet mess kit.

Renew/Restore

As the name suggests, this includes renew/restore product range for the car’s paintwork, trims, headlights and all metal surfaces. The company offers nine products under this category. This includes – Rubbing compound (remove stubborn stains and heavy oxidation); Polishing compound – light to medium compound (restores lightly oxidised, light scratches, faded finishes to a like-new appearance); Chrome polish and rust remover; Bug and tar remover; Trim restorer (shiny and new appearance on all plastic trim, rubber trim, bumpers, window seals and cladding); Clean finish polishing compound (removes light scratches and provides high gloss shine); Headlight lens restorer kit (restores dull and yellowed headlights); Scratch repair and renew (removes swirls, scratches, paint transfer and water spots); Scratch remover (removes minor scratches, swirls and offers high gloss reflective shine).

Essentials

This includes everyday essential items like - car wash, wax, tire care, odor eliminators, and interior cleaning sprays. The company claims that the formulas are infused with high-quality materials to deliver maximum cleaning performance for routine and deep cleaning task. The 10 product offered under this category are – M.A.X. – Power car wash (claims to offer three levels of cleaning power); All wheel and tire cleaner (removes brake dust); Super hard shell paste wax (offers up to 12 months protection and shine); Tire foam and shine (protects from fading, cracks and UVA/UVB rays); Wet’n black ultra wet tire shine (offers 2x more wet-look shine); Express shine Carnauba spray wax (offers 3X more Carnauba for paint shine and durability); Super hard shell liquid wax ( lasts up to 12 months with maximum shine); Carnauba wash and wax (offers 3x more carnauba scratch free cleaning in tropical conditions); Clear Vue rain repellant; and Dry touch (non-greasy anti UVB protectant for plastic, rubber and vinyl).

Interested customers can check the Turtle Wax India page to find the product of their interest. The product pages also offer a step by step guidance on how to use them. The iconic international brand will official launch in India soon.