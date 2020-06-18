Please Tell Us Your City

BMW India introduces new service and maintenance benefits

June 18, 2020, 12:28 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- ‘Service Inclusive’ and ‘Repair Inclusive’ packages will be offered

- Customers can purchase ‘Service Inclusive’ for their existing cars as well

BMW India has further strengthened the promise of joy for customers by introducing new benefits across service and maintenance offerings. 

While ‘Service Inclusive’ is BMW Group India’s range of transparent service packages that cover maintenance, inspection and wear-and-tear, ‘Repair Inclusive’ takes care of standard warranty extension. 

What’s nice is that existing customers can also purchase the ‘Service Inclusive’ package. An important highlight of ‘Service Inclusive’ deal is that once the validity is over, customers still have up to 15 months to renew or extend the package, by only paying the differential amount.

BMW 3 Series Front Door Handle

Depending on their usage, BMW and MINI customers have the flexibility to select a package and portfolio at a highly attractive pre-fixed rate. The three ‘Service Inclusive’ packages are:

- Oil Service Inclusive: This base package is specifically designed for customers with low usage and covers only oil services of the vehicle.

- Service Inclusive Basic: This one covers all regular maintenance work such as engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service or replacement of air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluid.

- Service Inclusive Plus: This package goes a step further and covers replacement of wear and tear items such as brake pads, brake discs, wiper blades, clutch and others.

With ‘Repair Inclusive’, the standard warranty on a vehicle can be extended even after the initial period of 24 months, for unlimited mileage up to a period of six years. BMW has smartly allowed customers opting to finance their vehicle through BMW Financial Services, to enjoy the option of including the cost of these benefits in the loan amount.

