MG Hector Plus Style variants discontinued

- MG Hector Plus range is now offered in three variants

- The Style variant was the entry-level offering in the line-up

MG Motor India has discreetly discontinued the Style variants of the Hector Plus. The entry-level Style variant was available in the petrol and diesel versions priced at Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

With the Style variants discontinued, the entry-level variants of the MG Hector Plus are now priced at Rs 16.65 lakh and Rs 15.65 lakh for the petrol DCT Smart and diesel MT Super versions, respectively. The model is also offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain, available only in the Sharp variant.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus include a 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. The former is offered only with a DCT unit while the latter two are offered with a six-speed manual unit. We have driven the Hector Plus, and you can read our review here.