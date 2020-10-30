MG ZS petrol spied yet again testing on India roads

-MG ZS petrol is expected to launch in the first half of 2021

-It could be offered with 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines as showcased at Auto Expo 2020

MG ZS petrol has been spotted yet again doing test rounds on public roads. It was earlier spied for the first time back in August. MG Motor India had showcased the MG ZS petrol SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 for gauging customer feedback.

As seen in the spy images, the prototype is completely masked but we can spot the front fascia with a black hexagonal-shaped grille and air intakes. It gets slimmer projector head lights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and tweaked bumpers housing the fog lamps. Even the rear looks almost production-ready with redesigned LED tail lamps and rear bumper with reflectors. The overall look and design of the test mule is identical to the one exhibited at the Expo.

The spy photos reveal no details with respect to the interiors but we expect it to come with a digital instrument cluster, a new layout for the infotainment system with voice control, repositioned aircon controls, leather upholstery, sky roof and a smart key.

Now, globally the MG ZS petrol is available with two petrol engine options. Firstly, a 1.5-litre vTi petrol motor making 118bhp and 150Nm of torque and second the 1.3-litre Turbo GDI producing 160bhp and 230Nm of torque. The former gets a five-speed manual and CVT gearbox while the latter is available only with a six-speed automatic transmission. Both these engines could make its way to the India-spec model when launched in the first half of 2021. The petrol-powered MG ZS will face tough competition from the segment masters like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

