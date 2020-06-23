Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus spotted at dealership ahead of launch

MG Hector Plus spotted at dealership ahead of launch

June 23, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2010 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus spotted at dealership ahead of launch

- MG Hector Plus will be launched in India next month

- The model is likely to be offered with two new colour options

Morris Garages India, also known as MG Motor India, is all set to launch the Hector Plus in the country early next month. New images shared on the web now reveal that the model has begun arriving at dealerships. As seen in the images posted here, the MG Hector Plus features a new colour, hinting that not one but two new colour options will be offered with the model, including the Starry Sky Blue, details of which can be read here.

Exterior highlights of the MG Hector Plus will include an updated fascia with new elements including the bumper, headlamps, LED DRLs and grille. Also on offer will be a reworked rear bumper and revised LED tail lights. Inside, the model will be offered with six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The former will feature a captain seat setup for the second row while the latter will have a bench seat setup.

MG Hector Plus Rear view

Details regarding the powertrain options for the new MG Hector Plus remain unknown at the moment although we can expect the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual unit as standard. The petrol variant might also receive a DCT gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Image Source

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

87 Likes
145310 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

387 Likes
188099 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in