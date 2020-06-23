MG Hector Plus spotted at dealership ahead of launch

- MG Hector Plus will be launched in India next month

- The model is likely to be offered with two new colour options

Morris Garages India, also known as MG Motor India, is all set to launch the Hector Plus in the country early next month. New images shared on the web now reveal that the model has begun arriving at dealerships. As seen in the images posted here, the MG Hector Plus features a new colour, hinting that not one but two new colour options will be offered with the model, including the Starry Sky Blue, details of which can be read here.

Exterior highlights of the MG Hector Plus will include an updated fascia with new elements including the bumper, headlamps, LED DRLs and grille. Also on offer will be a reworked rear bumper and revised LED tail lights. Inside, the model will be offered with six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The former will feature a captain seat setup for the second row while the latter will have a bench seat setup.

Details regarding the powertrain options for the new MG Hector Plus remain unknown at the moment although we can expect the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual unit as standard. The petrol variant might also receive a DCT gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Image Source