Toyota resumes production at Bidadi plant

Earlier this month, Toyota halted production at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, after two of its employees tested positive for Coronavirus. The company has now resumed operations at the facility after complete disinfection and sanitisation of the premises.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) also confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19. The employee in question had last attended work on 5 June and therefore has not come in contact with any of the plant employee or plant premises. The company is currently working on contact tracing for the incident.

TKM continues to be in touch with the affected team members and has extended all necessary support for their medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. The company is also in touch with the family of the infected employee to support him to handle this situation. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first and foremost priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities.