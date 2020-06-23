Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched: Why should you buy?

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched: Why should you buy?

June 23, 2020, 07:48 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1286 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 version of the S-Presso CNG in India in four variants – LXi (Rs 4,84,000), LXi (O) (Rs 4,90,000), VXi (Rs 5,07,500), and VXi (O) (Rs 5,13,500). The vehicle is available in six colour options – solid sizzle orange, pearl starry blue, solid white, solid fire red, metallic granite grey and metallic silky silver. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG. 

What’s good about it?

The company claims that the S-Presso CNG delivers a fuel efficiency figure of 31.2km/kg. The vehicle has a 55-liter tank (water filling capacity). In terms of pricing, the S-Presso is one of the most affordable CNG vehicle in its segment. The VXi CNG variants are offered with features such as remote keyless entry, front power windows, Bluetooth, speed sensitive door locks and average fuel consumption. 

What’s not so good?

The CNG version loses 9bhp of power and 12Nm of torque as compared to the regular petrol-only model. The LXi CNG variants miss out on features like central door locking, body coloured bumpers, distance to empty, speakers and front power windows. 

Best variant to buy?

The VXi (O) is a good option to buy as it offers passenger side airbags along with a modest set of convenience features like two speakers, SmartPlay Dock, full-wheel covers, central door locking and more. 

Specification

Petrol + CNG

1.0-litre – 58bhp at 5,500rpm and 78Nm at 3,500rpm.

Five-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The S-Presso is based on the new Heartect platform. Built with advanced and high tensile steels, the platform has a smooth continuous design for better impact absorption in case of a collision, at the same time, it offers better stability and control for enhanced driving performance and fuel efficiency.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.52 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 4.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 4.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.4 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.32 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.3 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

677 Likes
97470 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

253 Likes
211185 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in