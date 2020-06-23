BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 version of the S-Presso CNG in India in four variants – LXi (Rs 4,84,000), LXi (O) (Rs 4,90,000), VXi (Rs 5,07,500), and VXi (O) (Rs 5,13,500). The vehicle is available in six colour options – solid sizzle orange, pearl starry blue, solid white, solid fire red, metallic granite grey and metallic silky silver. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG.

What’s good about it?

The company claims that the S-Presso CNG delivers a fuel efficiency figure of 31.2km/kg. The vehicle has a 55-liter tank (water filling capacity). In terms of pricing, the S-Presso is one of the most affordable CNG vehicle in its segment. The VXi CNG variants are offered with features such as remote keyless entry, front power windows, Bluetooth, speed sensitive door locks and average fuel consumption.

What’s not so good?

The CNG version loses 9bhp of power and 12Nm of torque as compared to the regular petrol-only model. The LXi CNG variants miss out on features like central door locking, body coloured bumpers, distance to empty, speakers and front power windows.

Best variant to buy?

The VXi (O) is a good option to buy as it offers passenger side airbags along with a modest set of convenience features like two speakers, SmartPlay Dock, full-wheel covers, central door locking and more.

Specification

Petrol + CNG

1.0-litre – 58bhp at 5,500rpm and 78Nm at 3,500rpm.

Five-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The S-Presso is based on the new Heartect platform. Built with advanced and high tensile steels, the platform has a smooth continuous design for better impact absorption in case of a collision, at the same time, it offers better stability and control for enhanced driving performance and fuel efficiency.