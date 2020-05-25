Please Tell Us Your City

  • MG Hector Plus spied testing amidst lockdown

MG Hector Plus spied testing amidst lockdown

May 25, 2020, 11:06 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
433 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus spied testing amidst lockdown

- Will be available in six and seven-seat combinations

- Mechanicals will remain unchanged

- Will feature an updated styling

MG Motor India showcased the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2020. The three-row SUV was recently spotted testing near MG's Halol plant, as the Central Government eased the lockdown guidelines, allowing businesses to resume operations.

MG has stressed that the Coronavirus pandemic hasn't affected the launch plans of the Hector Plus. The SUV is set to be launched in the second half of 2020.

Compared to the Hector, the MG Hector Plus is 30mm longer, as a result of the redesigned rear bumper, and gets an additional row of seats at the back. It will be available in two seating layouts - six-seat and seven-seat.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

Visually, it features a revised fascia with tweaked LED DRLs, revised chrome grille, redesigned headlamp cluster and a new bumper. At the back, it features slightly different taillights. While MG hasn't officially revealed the interiors of the Hector Plus, the prototype at the expo featured tan leather upholstery, compared to an all-black trim in the MG Hector.

Mechanically, don't expect the Hector Plus to receive any upgrades. It will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel unit, both coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. The former will also get a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The MG Hector Plus will compete against the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the next-generation Mahindra XUV500.

Image Source

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
