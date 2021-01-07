CarWale
    MG Hector Plus Seven-seat model launched in India at Rs 13.34 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Desirazu Venkat

    MG Hector Plus Seven-seat model launched in India at Rs 13.34 lakh

    - Hector Plus seven-seat is being offered across four trim levels and three engine options 

    -Rival for the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV500

    The MG Hector Plus seven-seat model has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 13.34 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). As the name suggests, it’s a Hector Plus with three-rows and is the third offering in the MG Hector family. 

    The petrol powered seven MG seven-seat model can be had with the 1.5-litre turbo in the Style trim level while the 1.5-litre petrol with hybrid power is being offered in the Super trim level. This engine in produces 141bhp/250Nm and for this seven-seat model is offered only with a six-speed manual. The diesel is a 2.0-litre unit producing 168bhp/350Nm and can be had only with a six-speed manual. It can be had in the Style, Super, Smart and Select variants. 

    The Hector Plus gets the same upgrades as the standard Hector which includes the likes of a new front grille, upsized 18-inch wheels with a new design, updated rear end design. Inside, the cabin is a chocolate brown over black trim with new features like ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and updates to the touchscreen infotainment system that includes the option of Hinglish commands. 

    The MG Hector Plus seven-seat model is a rival for the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and higher end models of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks. In terms of pricing we can also consider the recently updated Jeep Compass

    Prices for the MG Hector Seven-seater (All-India ex-showroom)

    MG Hector Plus seven seat Style 1.5 petrol MT- Rs 13.34 lakh 

    MG Hector Plus seven seat Super 1.5 hybrid petrol MT- Rs 14.84 lakh 

    MG Hector Plus seven seat Style 2.0 diesel- Rs 14.65 lakh 

    MG Hector Plus seven seat Super 2.0 diesel- Rs 15.75 lakh 

    MG Hector Plus seven seat Smart 2.0 diesel- Rs 17.51 lakh 

    MG Hector Plus seven seat Select 2.0 diesel- Rs 18.32 lakh

