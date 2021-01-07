All-electric Jaguar I-PACE arrives in India for testing

- Jaguar Land Rover’s first foray into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), the I-PACE is now a step closer to being launched in India

Jaguar Land Rover’s first unit of the all-electric performance SUV, the I-PACE, has landed in India at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country.

The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in a bright ‘Firenze Red’ paint shade and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces around 399bhp and 696Nm of torque. These figures help it accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

Since its debut, the I-PACE has won several accolades and over 80 global awards, including the prestigious ‘World Car of the Year’, ‘World Car Design of the Year’, and ‘World Green Car in 2019’. It was the first vehicle ever to win all three ‘World Car’ titles simultaneously in the 15-year history of the awards, reinforcing its status as the best electric luxury SUV.

Rohit Suri, President and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We are delighted to share with you pictures of the first Jaguar I-PACE in India. The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover’s journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future.”