New Mini Cooper Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 41.70 lakh

- Limited to only 15 units

- Powered by the potent 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor

In a tribute to the racing legend – Patrick Paddy Hopkirk, Mini India has launched a special edition of its three-door hatch christened as the Paddy Hopkirk Edition. The model will be offered only as a CBU and is limited to just 15 units.

The exclusive edition is painted in Chili Red exterior shade with the roof finished in Aspen White colour. The iconic No. 37 sticker on both the doors with a white stripe across the bonnet with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature pays homage to the classic Mini Cooper S which holds three victories at the renowned Monte Carlo rally. This unique model also gets an inclusion of a third colour in the form of gloss black inserts on the exterior elements like the door handles, front and rear emblem, fuel filler cap, bonnet scoop, mirror caps, front grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The special treatment also continues on the inside with JCW leather-wrapped steering wheel, panorama glass roof, rear view camera, and the comfort access system. On the safety front, MINI offers as standard front and passenger airbags, three-point seat belt, ABS, DSC, cornering brake control, and run-flat indicator. To glam up the car one can also opt for the optional Excitement package which consists of LED interior and ambient lighting, puddle lamps with the MINI logo projection on the ground for the driver side door.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with an output of 192hp and 280N of peak torque drives the MINI in tandem with the seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. It also packs in MID, Green and Sport driving modes to suit drivers of each style and preference. The three-door soots from o to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds with the electronically limited top speed of 235kmph. Bookings for this special MINI has commenced on the company’s official website.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI’s challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment – Paddy Hopkirk’s first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S. The winning streak at the Monte Carlo Rally continues to inspire MINI fans all over the world to this day. We are delighted to start the New Year with the launch of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition, an icon of international motorsports history.'