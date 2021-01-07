Chevrolet re-affirms its support to customers in India

- Chevrolet India is committed to provide after-sales services and spare parts support to Chevrolet customers in India throughout 2021 and beyond.

- Authorised Chevrolet aftersales network, with presence in 142 cities, includes 165 service workshops and 20 parts distributors.

Chevrolet India reaffirmed its commitment to providing aftersales support through 2021 and beyond through its network of ‘Authorised Service Operations’ and ‘Authorised Parts Distributors’.

The Parts Distribution Centre in Talegaon ensures that parts are seamlessly delivered to the Chevrolet network across India. At the same time, the Chevrolet service network is supported by a robust technical support team along with the field team.

Markus Sternberg, VP, Commercial Operations, Chevrolet India, said, “At Chevrolet, we believe our customers remain at the centre of everything we do which is well reflected by our strong after-sales network and assured commitment to provide services and offers to ensure their Chevrolet vehicle is serviced and maintained well.”

The company’s well-received ‘2020 Chevrolet Mega Service Camps’, the industry first ‘Zero Labour Camp’, and regional camps will continue to be hosted in 2021. These events provide an opportunity for Chevrolet customers to enjoy the professional maintenance and repair services at very attractive discounts. For more details on the services and offers visit www.chevrolet.co.in or contact customer care helpline on 1800-208-8080.