MG Hector Plus revealed; to be offered in 9 trim levels

- Six and seven-seat variants

- Hybrid and DCT options removed

Hot on the heels of the MG Hector, MG has revealed the three-row Hector Plus model for this new generation. It gets the same design cues as the standard Hector right down to the grille on the outside while in the cabin MG has given it wood finish trim and a brown and black dual-tone upholstery. It will be made available in the Smart, Sharp, and Savvy Pro trims levels across all the powertrain options.

MG has ditched the hybrid system and DCT and now you get the petrol engine with either a six-speed MT or a CVT while the 2.0-litre diesel is offered only with a six-speed manual. The ADAS tech is only available with the top-spec Savvy Pro variant.

The Hector Plus, when launched, will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV700. It will be launched in India on January 11 on day 1 of the 2023 Auto Expo.