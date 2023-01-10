MG Hector facelift to be launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023

- The SUV gets Level 2 ADAS suite

- Equipped with the segment’s largest touchscreen infotainment system

MG Motor India unveiled the new-generation Hector facelift in India on 8 January, 2023. It will now be officially launched tomorrow at the Auto Expo 2023.

Talking about changes on the outside, the MG Hector facelift includes a massive new grille with a diamond-studded pattern, as well as redesigned front and rear bumpers. Other features include 18-inch alloy wheels, split LED headlamps, LED blade tail lights, and the ‘Hector’ lettering on the tailgate with an ADAS badge.

Inside the cabin, the Hector facelift features a massive 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital driver's display, voice-controlled ambient lighting, revised dashboard, and redesigned gear lever and electronic parking brake switch. The Level 2 ADAS suite is also available, as are additional safety features.

Mechanically, the MG Hector remains unchanged, thus retaining the same engine and transmission options.

Upon its launch, the new MG Hector will compete against the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar in the Indian market.