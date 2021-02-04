MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked again in February 2021

- Prices of base variants remain unaffected

- Mid and top-spec variants now expensive by Rs 10,000

MG Motor India has discreetly hiked the prices of the 2021 Hector and Hector Plus for the second time in the new year. Earlier, the brand had announced a price hike of up to three per cent starting from 1 January, 2021 owing to an increase in the miscellaneous costs faced by the car manufacturer.

Last month, MG also launched the Hector facelift along with the six and seven-seat versions of the Hector Plus. To read our first look review of the 2021 MG Hector, click here.

For the 2021 Hector, the ex-showroom prices of the base variants, Style and Super have remained unchanged and start at Rs 12.90 lakh and Rs 13.89 lakh, respectively. The prices for the mid-spec Smart variant has been increased by approximately Rs 10,000. The Smart 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel is now available at a starting price of Rs 15.75 lakh and Rs 17.02 lakh, respectively. The top-spec Sharp trims also witness a similar escalation of Rs 10,000.

As for the Hector Plus six-seat version, the prices remain the same for the Style and Super variants. The Smart MT diesel variant is now Rs 10,000 costlier while the same variant in the petrol guise sees no price change. The top-spec Sharp trim is also dearer by Rs 10,000 for both the petrol and diesel variants. Similarly, the Smart MT and Select MT trims on the diesel seven-seat version cost Rs 10,000 more from February 2021.