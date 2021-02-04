BMW 320d Sport delisted from official website

- Diesel engine now offered only in single Luxury trim

- Petrol guise available in Sport and M Sport trims

The variant lineup of the 3 Series has been rejigged by the Bavarian car maker after introducing the Gran Limousine sedan last month. The 320d Sport has been delisted from the official website and one can now buy the sedan only in the 320d Luxury Line trim at an ex-showroom price of Rs 47.9 lakh. The 330i petrol variant continues to be offered in Sport and M Sport trims.

The 320d was also discontinued in March 2020 but was reintroduced in the portfolio in August 2020 with a price tag of Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It was positioned below the top-spec Luxury Line in the 3 Series range.

The lone 320d Luxury trim is powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. It features LED headlights and fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and L–shaped split LED tail lamp units.

Feature-wise, it comes loaded with a floating 8.8-inch infotainment system, all-digital instrument console, three-zone climate control, rear camera with auto brake and a reverse assist, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, electric seats, TPMS, and driving modes, to name a few.

With the addition of the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in the lineup, BMW has strengthened its position in the luxury sedan segment. It is the longest saloon which offers ample rear-seat space and features for chauffeur-driven owners. We have driven the new 3 Series Gran Limousine and you can read our first-drive review here.