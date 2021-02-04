CarWale
    • Maruti Suzuki True Value sells 4 million cars since 2001

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    - Wide network of 550 showrooms across India

    - 70 percent customers prefer True Value’s specially curated digital touch-points

    Maruti Suzuki True Value celebrates the sales of four million pre-owned cars. To ensure quality, reliability and a hassle-free pre-owned car buying and selling experience, Maruti Suzuki set up a network of independent True Value outlets across the country. 

    In 2017, in line with market trends, Maruti Suzuki upgraded its True Value outlets to offer a seamless amalgamation of online-to-offline car buying experience. With this change, the company wanted to deliver an enhanced customer experience in the most simplified manner. 

    Since foraying into India’s pre-owned car market in 2001, True Value has expanded its pan-India reach with a network of over 550 outlets spread across 268 cities. With a rigorous 376 check quality evaluation, refurbishment and certification process, True Value Certified cars come with an up-to one year warranty and three free services. 

    Customers can also sell their car to True Value through a channelised platform by booking an appointment for a home evaluation from the True Value website or app. To offer full transparency, True Value does a complete digital evaluation using an AI-based scientific pricing engine and hassle-free documentation. 

