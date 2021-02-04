CarWale
    • New Mahindra Thar recalled; more than 1,500 units affected

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - 1,577 units of the Mahindra Thar recalled

    - The recall is limited only to the diesel variants of the SUV

    Mahindra has announced a recall to inspect and replace the camshaft in the second-generation Thar. The company revealed that 1,577 units of the model’s diesel variant manufactured between 7 September and 25 December 2020, have been recalled.

    According to Mahindra, a machine setting error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel-powered Thar. Owners of the affected vehicles will be individually contacted by the brand.

    The new 2021 Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Thar and you can read our review here.

