MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol CVT deliveries commence

- Hector commands a waiting period of two months

The MG Hector and Hector Plus were benefitted today with the inclusion of a CVT transmission. The Hector petrol CVT is available with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 16.51 lakh whereas the Hector Plus petrol CVT can be had with Rs 17.21 lakh, ex-showroom. To read more about it, click here.

MG states that along with the launch of these models, dealerships across the country have also commenced with the delivery of the updated MG Hector and Hector Plus. The exterior highlights of the model include split LED headlamps, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, black garnish on the tailgate, and roof rails. The cabin is equipped with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, wireless charging, front ventilated seats, Infinity stereo system, cruise control, and power adjustable front seats.

The MG Hector range is offered with a choice of three engine options – a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. Both the petrol engines are paired to a six-speed manual transmission, a DCT unit and now a CVT gearbox. The oil burner is paired solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol has an output of 141bhp and 250Nm torque while the diesel produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.