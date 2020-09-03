CarWale
    • MG Gloster teased in new video; festival season launch

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Premium SUV to rival the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour

    -Fourth product from MG for the Indian car market 

    MG has released the first official teaser video for its Gloster SUV ahead of a launch during the festival season. It’s the fourth MG for the Indian market, and will be a rival for the likes of the Ford Endeavour as well as the Toyota Fortuner. 

    The teaser video reveals the complete exterior design of the Gloster in terms of what it will be like when it hits the showrooms later this year. Of course, thanks to our spy masters, we have already brought to you pictures of the interiors of the Gloster as well as its full feature list. MG themselves have already revealed that the Gloster will be the first vehicle in the segment to get distance assist, collision warning, as well as an auto park function. It is expected to be launched with both petrol and diesel power for the Indian market. 

    The Gloster was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and is essentially a rebadged Maxus D90 SUV, and will be the most premium product in the MG range when it is launched. 

