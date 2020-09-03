Ford Endeavour Sport spied testing in India

- Ford Endeavour Sport features blacked-out exterior elements

- The model will rival the Toyota Fortuner TRD

Ford India is testing the Endeavour Sport in the country ahead of its launch that could take place soon. Spy images of an uncamouflaged test-mule shared on the web reveal a single unit of the model and a few changes to the exterior design.

As seen in the spy images, the new Ford Endeavour Sport features a black strip running across the length between the tail lights, a black element on the rear bumper, Sport badging on the boot lid, and Sport decals on the left rear door. Details regarding the changes to the interior remain unknown at the moment. The model could receive an all-black theme and a few new feature additions.

Under the hood, the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces 167bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Upon launch, the Ford Endeavour Sport is expected to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner TRD.

