CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford Endeavour Sport spied testing in India

    Ford Endeavour Sport spied testing in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,223 Views
    Ford Endeavour Sport spied testing in India

    - Ford Endeavour Sport features blacked-out exterior elements

    - The model will rival the Toyota Fortuner TRD

    Ford India is testing the Endeavour Sport in the country ahead of its launch that could take place soon. Spy images of an uncamouflaged test-mule shared on the web reveal a single unit of the model and a few changes to the exterior design.

    As seen in the spy images, the new Ford Endeavour Sport features a black strip running across the length between the tail lights, a black element on the rear bumper, Sport badging on the boot lid, and Sport decals on the left rear door. Details regarding the changes to the interior remain unknown at the moment. The model could receive an all-black theme and a few new feature additions.

    Ford Endeavour left rear three quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces 167bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Upon launch, the Ford Endeavour Sport is expected to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner TRD.

    Image Source

    • Ford
    • Endeavour
    • Ford Endeavour
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Ford Endeavour Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 34.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.31 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.91 Lakh
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 18th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars