MG Gloster Blackstorm Photo Gallery: Exterior at a glance

MG Motor India recently launched the Gloster Blackstorm Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 40,29,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special edition is based on the existing SUV and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. One can opt for its single turbo 161bhp version in 2WD or the 215bhp twin-turbo unit with 4WD. Here are the exterior changes.

The new Blackstorm model is offered in six- and seven-seater options with metal black or metal ash exterior colours. The 'Gloster' badging on this SUV has been blacked out.

Now characterised by an all-black look, its exterior features red accents to add to the contrast. This can be seen around the headlamps, bumper, side cladding, and ORVMs.

A dark look is all thanks to the smoked headlights and tail lamps, darkened fog lamp garnish, black roof rails, dark fender, and black window surrounds.

The SUV rides on alloy wheels that also get the Blackstorm treatment with a dark finish. Furthermore, the brake calipers have been given the same red paint as the other accents.

MG Motor has not mentioned the number of units assigned for this Blackstorm edition, but these are expected to be limited to maintain exclusivity. The interior bits have been detailed in another gallery.