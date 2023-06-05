Volkswagen Tiguan on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant
- Fuel efficiency improved by up to seven per cent
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan launch date and variant:
German automaker, Volkswagen, launched the 2023 Tiguan in India on 20 May, 2023. The updated flagship SUV is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. With this update, the manufacturer claims that the mileage went north by up to seven per cent and it now gets an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.54kmpl.
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan on-road price:
|Cities
|On-road price
|Mumbai
|Rs. 41.56 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 40.47 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 42.18 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 40.43 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 43.21 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 43.20 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 38.35 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 41.56 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 38.77 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 44.21 lakh
2023 Volkswagen engine and transmission:
The updated Volkswagen Tiguan now gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine that is tuned to produce 190bhp and 320Nm of torque. The transmission duty is solely taken care of by a seven-speed DST gearbox sending power to all the four-wheels via the Volkswagen’s 4MOTION system.