Volkswagen Tiguan on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant

- Fuel efficiency improved by up to seven per cent

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan launch date and variant:

German automaker, Volkswagen, launched the 2023 Tiguan in India on 20 May, 2023. The updated flagship SUV is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. With this update, the manufacturer claims that the mileage went north by up to seven per cent and it now gets an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.54kmpl.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan on-road price:

Cities On-road price Mumbai Rs. 41.56 lakh Delhi Rs. 40.47 lakh Chennai Rs. 42.18 lakh Kolkata Rs. 40.43 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 43.21 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 43.20 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 38.35 lakh Pune Rs. 41.56 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 38.77 lakh Kochi Rs. 44.21 lakh

2023 Volkswagen engine and transmission:

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan now gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine that is tuned to produce 190bhp and 320Nm of torque. The transmission duty is solely taken care of by a seven-speed DST gearbox sending power to all the four-wheels via the Volkswagen’s 4MOTION system.