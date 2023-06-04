CarWale
    2023 Honda City petrol manual: CarWale tested real-world mileage revealed

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2023 Honda City petrol manual: CarWale tested real-world mileage revealed
    • 1.5-litre, i-VTEC petrol engine makes 119bhp/145Nm
    • Available with a 6-speed manual or a CVT

    2023 Honda City petrol manual Real-world mileage

    It has been around three months since Honda launched the 2023 City in India. The updated sedan packs in good performance for everyday use but what about its real-world efficiency? Let’s find out through our extensive city and highway fuel efficiency tests.

    2023 Honda City engine and gearbox 

    The City no longer comes with a diesel engine option. The only engine that you can get now is the tried and tested 1.5-litre, i-VTEC petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit makes 119bhp of power and 145Nm of torque. As for the gearbox options, you can have it with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

    2023 Honda City petrol manual claimed mileage

    The 2023 Honda City has a claimed mileage of 17.80kmpl, while the CVT version is claimed at 18.40kmpl. We recently tested the manual version for its city and highway mileage and here are the real-world figures.

    2023 Honda City petrol manual CarWale tested mileage

    After driving for 78kms in the City, the City used 7.06 litres of petrol. That’s a real-world mileage of 11.03kmpl. And on the driver’s display, it showed an average fuel efficiency of 11.7kmpl. For the highway test, we drove around 91 km on the expressway and it took 4.92 litres of fuel, resulting in a tested mileage of 18.39kmpl. Meanwhile, the mileage shown on the MID at the time was 19.39kmpl. So with a combined mileage of 13.30kmpl in the real world and a tank capacity of 40 litres, the City manual has a driving range of 535kms which is not bad at all.

