Kia’s new electric SUV can cover 541kms on a single charge

To feature 800V ultra-fast charging

15 minutes of charging results in 239km of range

Kia’s first three-row EV

Kia’s all-new EV9 is the brand’s first three-row electric SUV. Available as a six or seven-seater, it will come with a claimed driving range of up to 541kilometres, according to WLTP. The range is complemented by ultra-fast charging that can add up to 239kms of driving range in as little as 15 minutes.

Kia EV9 dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the EV9 is over 5-meters in length. In fact, it is Kia’s largest passenger vehicle yet and it is the second Kia model to be built on the HMG’s dedicated BEV platform: Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP. The model is 1,980mm wide and 1,750mm tall, with a 3,100mm wheelbase. The EV9 also comes with additional storage space in the form of a frunk, or ‘front trunk’. The rear-wheel drive variation has a maximum frunk volume of 90-litres, while the all-wheel drive version offers 52-litres of storage space. The boot offers 828-litres of storage space when 4/5 seats are upright and up to 333-litres when 6/7 seats are facing upright.

Kia EV9 range and battery technology

The EV9 is available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Both versions come with a 99.8kWh battery featuring Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. The rear-wheel drive version has a 150kW motor which is capable of a maximum torque output of 350Nm. With a top speed of 185kmph, this model can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.4 seconds. It has an all-electric driving range of up to 541km, according to WLTP.

Kia EV9 charging

The EV9 is capable of 800-volt ultra-fast charging, meaning, 15 minutes of charging results in up to 239kms of all-electric driving range for the RWD version and up to 219kms for the AWD version.