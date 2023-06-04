CarWale
    Kia’s new electric SUV can cover 541kms on a single charge

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Kia’s new electric SUV can cover 541kms on a single charge
    • To feature 800V ultra-fast charging
    • 15 minutes of charging results in 239km of range

    Kia’s first three-row EV

    Kia’s all-new EV9 is the brand’s first three-row electric SUV. Available as a six or seven-seater, it will come with a claimed driving range of up to 541kilometres, according to WLTP. The range is complemented by ultra-fast charging that can add up to 239kms of driving range in as little as 15 minutes. 

    Kia EV9 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Kia EV9 dimensions

    In terms of dimensions, the EV9 is over 5-meters in length. In fact, it is Kia’s largest passenger vehicle yet and it is the second Kia model to be built on the HMG’s dedicated BEV platform: Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP. The model is 1,980mm wide and 1,750mm tall, with a 3,100mm wheelbase. The EV9 also comes with additional storage space in the form of a frunk, or ‘front trunk’. The rear-wheel drive variation has a maximum frunk volume of 90-litres, while the all-wheel drive version offers 52-litres of storage space. The boot offers 828-litres of storage space when 4/5 seats are upright and up to 333-litres when 6/7 seats are facing upright.

    Kia EV9 Rear View

    Kia EV9 range and battery technology 

    The EV9 is available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Both versions come with a 99.8kWh battery featuring Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. The rear-wheel drive version has a 150kW motor which is capable of a maximum torque output of 350Nm. With a top speed of 185kmph, this model can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.4 seconds. It has an all-electric driving range of up to 541km, according to WLTP.

    Kia EV9 charging 

    The EV9 is capable of 800-volt ultra-fast charging, meaning, 15 minutes of charging results in up to 239kms of all-electric driving range for the RWD version and up to 219kms for the AWD version.

    Kia EV9 Image
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

