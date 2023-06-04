Arjun Maini and team take class victory for HRT at Paul Ricard

Bronze Cup victory

The Haupt Racing Team secured class victory in the Bronze Cup in the second round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup. Arjun Maini, Sébastien Baud and Hubert Haupt crossed the finish line first in their class and fourteenth overall in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 #79 at the 'Circuit Paul Ricard 1000 Km'.

The race highlights

The Haupt Racing Team laid the foundation for their success at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the 60-minute qualifying session on Saturday morning. In the top-class field of 57 cars, the trio secured 19th place on the grid - which also meant P2 in the Bronze Cup with its 18 cars. Start driver Hubert Haupt completed a sovereign double stint and made up some positions. After almost two hours of driving he handed over to Sébastien Baud in 14th position - who had come for his home race with a lot of support from his family. Final driver Arjun Maini was always on course for the class podium - and just a few minutes before the end of the six-hour race benefited from the retirement of a competitor, thus clinching the first win of the season for the team from Drees, which also meant fourteenth place overall.

Arjun Maini’s official statement

'It was a tough race - but everything worked out for us this time. Everyone did a mega job and it's a deserved result for the whole team, which has been trying to win the class since last year. This is the Third Podium this year with the team and we are definitely looking to have good Seasons with the Team HRT across the Championships.'