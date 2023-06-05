CarWale
    MG Gloster Blackstorm interior images: New highlights

    The MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition is now available in India starting at Rs. 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV continues to be offered with the diesel powertrain in six- and seven-seater variants with 2WD and optional 4WD. This new model comes with changes to its exterior and interior. We have highlighted its exterior changes in a photo gallery, and now here are the enhancements inside. 

    MG Gloster Dashboard

    The most significant and evident change in its cabin is that it gets an all-black interior. The standard version of the Gloster gets brown tan upholstery with a dual-tone theme.

    MG Gloster Dashboard

    It would have been nice to see some red highlights inside to add a little spunk to the dark theme with something like the black leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching.

    MG Gloster Second Row Seats

    Nonetheless, all other features from the standard Gloster are carried over in this special edition. Two noteworthy features include a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation functions and a dual panoramic sunroof.

    MG Gloster Front View

    Like the regular Gloster, the Blackstorm's six-seater layout features six captain seats and the seven-seater comes with a bench for the third row.

    MG Gloster Front View
    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 32.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Honda Elevate SUV to be unveiled tomorrow: What we know so far
     Next 
    MG Gloster Blackstorm Photo Gallery: Exterior at a glance

    MG Gloster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
