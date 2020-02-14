MG G10 MPV (Kia Carnival rival) to launch in India after Gloster SUV

- Expected to be launched in the first half of 2021

MG Motor India unveiled the G10 premium MPV at the Auto Expo 2020, and that reflects the company’s intentions for the domestic market. CarWale can now confirm that the MG G10 MPV will be the British carmaker’s fourth product for India after the Hector, ZS EV and the upcoming MG Gloster full-size SUV.

We can also confirm that MG has commenced local sourcing of components for the G10 MPV and is in process of finalising vendors for the same. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, confirmed, “Auto Expo is the perfect platform for us to unveil our products under consideration for India. The launch of MG G10 will mark our entry in the luxury MPV segment.”

MG will first launch the Gloster in India, which is slated to go on sale towards the end of 2020. It will be followed by the launch of the MG G10, which will be happen sometime in the first half of 2021. The G10 premium MPV is larger than the Kia Carnival on all counts except the width. It is 5,168mm long, 1,980mm wide, 1,928mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,210mm. Like the Carnival, the G10 is available in seven-, eight- and nine-seat layouts.

Internationally, depending on the market and the variant, the G10 is available with either a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor or a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. There’s also an option of a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel in some markets. MG hasn’t confirmed the engine/transmission options for the Indian market. However, we won’t be surprised if it is offered with the same diesel powertrain as the MG Hector. There’s also talk about MG developing a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor in-house.