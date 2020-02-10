MG G10 MPV unveiled at Auto Expo 2020; could rival the Kia Carnival

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor India has made its intentions clear by showcasing a barrage of vehicles across segments. And to set things straight, MG has unveiled the G10 premium MPV at the Expo. The MG G10 is a rebadged LDV G10, which is sold in China, and is also offered in Australia as the Maxus G10.

If launched in India, the MG G10 will rival the Kia Carnival, which was recently launched at the Auto Expo 2020. The G10 goes one up on the Carnival as it measures 5,168mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,928mm in height. And like the Carnival, the G10 is available in seven-, eight- and nine-seat options.

This here is the nine-seat version of the MG G310, which comes with four row of seats. The top-spec model comes loaded with features like powered middle-row captain seats with electrically-adjustable leg rests, a smart-sensing tailgate, multi-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system and powered sunroof.

The G10 is available with either a 140bhp/210Nm 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol motor or a 150bhp/350Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. There's also a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel that makes 150bhp and 350Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, depending on the variant or the market. In India, the MG G10 will primarily rival the Kia Carnival and will be an affordable alternative to the Toyota Velfire luxury MPV, which will soon be launched in India.