BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.25 lakhs

- BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine

- Available in Lxi and Lxi (O) variants

- Claimed fuel efficiency figure of 32.52km/kg

The S-CNG variants in the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are now BS6 compliant. The BS6 compliant Wagon R S-CNG continue to be powered by 1.0-litre petrol engine options and are available in two variants - Lxi and Lxi (O) at ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 5.25 lakhs and Rs 5.32 lakhs, respectively. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Wagon R S-CNG variants return a fuel efficiency figure of 32.52km/kg and has a tank capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent).

Speaking on the occasion Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently endeavoured to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The third generation Wagon R is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand Wagon R with more than 24 lakh customers. Strong on looks and performance, the new factory fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience.”

Mechanically, the Wagon R S-CNG variant is powered by a 998cc, three-cylinder engine that produces 58bhp at 5500rpm and 78Nm at 3500rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.