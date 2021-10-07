MG Astor to be launched in India on 11 October 2021

- To be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.4-litre Turbo and 1.5-litre VTi

- Offers several first-in-segment features

Post much wait, MG Motor will finally announce the prices for the Astor in India on 11 October. The upcoming Astor is available in eight variant options – Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be offered in five colour options, namely Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

The fascia is adorned by full-LED hawkeye headlamps and a bold celestial grille. As for the sides, the vehicle gets a leopard jump shoulder line which is complemented by turbine-inspired machined alloys. As for the rear section, the vehicle gets Astor lettering on the boot lid and chrome rings around the dual exhaust design in the bumper.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets a fully digital cluster with a seven-inch embedded LCD screen, premium artificial leather layered interiors, and a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. In terms of convenience, the Astor offers rain-sensing wipers, push-button engine start/stop with smart entry, panoramic skyroof, 60:40 split rear seats, auto headlamps, six-way power adjustment seat, PM 2.5 filter, rear ac vents, and auto AC. Interestingly, for the first time in this segment, the Astor offers electronic power steering with mode adjust (normal, urban, and dynamic).

Under the hood, the Astor will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.4-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 136bhp and 220Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The second petrol engine is a 1.5-litre VTi tech that generates 107bhp and 144Nm of torque. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option. To learn more about the top feature highlights, click here.

We have driven the MG Astor. To read about it in detail, click here.