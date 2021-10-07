CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be the brand’s first electric car; will debut in 2023

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    394 Views
    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be the brand’s first electric car; will debut in 2023

    - The production-ready Rolls-Royce Spectre will be unveiled in Q4 of 2023

    - The company will go fully electric in terms of products by 2030

    Rolls-Royce has confirmed that it will unveil its first-ever fully electric car in Q4 2023, and the model will be christened as the Spectre. Further, the marque added that all products from the brand will be fully electric by 2030.

    Front View

    To be based on the same Spaceframe architecture that underpins other Rolls-Royce models such as the Cullinan and new Phantom, the Rolls-Royce Spectre has also been teased in a set of images. While the camouflage covers most of the design bits, it does look similar to the Wraith. That said, the Goodwood-based brand has confirmed that the Spectre will be an all-new model.

    Rolls-Royce has said that the company will soon commence testing, and the model will cover 2.5 million kilometres or a simulation of 400 years before the model is unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2023. More details are likely to be expected as the public sightings of these test mules begin.

    Right Side View

    Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “Today is the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 4 May, 1904. On that date, our founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, first met and agreed that they were going to create ‘the best motor car in the world. 117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing program for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first, and finest, super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Astor to be launched in India on 11 October 2021
     Next 
    BMW 2 Series Active Tourer enters second generation with large grille and revamped cabin

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118030 Views
    753 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • rolls-royce-cars
    • other brands
    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

    ₹ 9.50 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Rolls-Royce-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118030 Views
    753 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Rolls-Royce Spectre to be the brand’s first electric car; will debut in 2023