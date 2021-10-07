Rolls-Royce Spectre to be the brand’s first electric car; will debut in 2023

- The production-ready Rolls-Royce Spectre will be unveiled in Q4 of 2023

- The company will go fully electric in terms of products by 2030

Rolls-Royce has confirmed that it will unveil its first-ever fully electric car in Q4 2023, and the model will be christened as the Spectre. Further, the marque added that all products from the brand will be fully electric by 2030.

To be based on the same Spaceframe architecture that underpins other Rolls-Royce models such as the Cullinan and new Phantom, the Rolls-Royce Spectre has also been teased in a set of images. While the camouflage covers most of the design bits, it does look similar to the Wraith. That said, the Goodwood-based brand has confirmed that the Spectre will be an all-new model.

Rolls-Royce has said that the company will soon commence testing, and the model will cover 2.5 million kilometres or a simulation of 400 years before the model is unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2023. More details are likely to be expected as the public sightings of these test mules begin.

Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “Today is the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 4 May, 1904. On that date, our founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, first met and agreed that they were going to create ‘the best motor car in the world. 117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing program for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first, and finest, super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”