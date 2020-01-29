New Mercedes-Benz GLE launched in India at Rs 73.70 lakhs

- Available in two BS6 diesel engine options

- New platform and more features than its predecessor

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has launched the second generation GLE SUV in India at Rs 73.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). The SUV is available in two variants – Exclusive and Elite. The vehicle is underpinned by a new platform, two BS6 diesel engine options and a new design language. The newly launched SUV takes design cues from the GLS along with new set of features.

Visually, the Mercedes-Benz GLE appears to be sleeker than its predecessor. The SUV gets multi-beam LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, electrically adjustable rear seats, 360-degree camera, seven airbags and blind-spot assist.

The SUV gets two BS6 diesel engines. The 300d is powered by a 2.0-litre which gets a four-cylinder 14v mild-hybrid drivetrain that generates 242bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds. The second diesel option, the 400d Hip-Hop Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, 14v mild-hybrid mill that generates 326bhp and 700Nm of torque; this enables the SUV to hit the 100kmph mark in 5.7 seconds.

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz GLE competes against the likes of the BMW X5 and the Audi Q7 in the Indian market.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the Mercedes-Benz GLE (ex-showroom, all India):

GLE 300d: Rs 73.70 lakhs

GLE 400d Hip-Hop Edition: Rs 1.25 crores