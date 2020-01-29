BS6-compliant Honda Amaze launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.09 lakhs

- The BS6 Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 6.09 lakhs and Rs 9.95 lakhs

- Engine specifications remain unchanged

Honda Cars India has launched the BS6-compliant Amaze in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Prices for the petrol model start at Rs 6.09 lakhs while prices for the diesel model begin at Rs 7.55 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Launched in May last year, the second generation Honda Amaze continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Both the engines are available with a five-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit.

The engine specifications of the Amaze remain unchanged. The petrol powered model is capable of producing 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. The diesel engine paired to the manual transmission produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque while the motor, when paired to the CVT unit, produces 79bhp and 160Nm of torque.

Commenting on the launch Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market and today we have introduced BS-6 version of our largest selling model Honda Amaze. It will be available in both Petrol and Diesel. Amaze will be our first BS-6 diesel model in India offering most powerful performance in the segment with best balance of fuel economy.”

Following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the BS6-compliant Honda Amaze:

Amaze petrol:

Amaze E MT: Rs 6.09 lakhs

Amaze S MT: Rs 6.81 lakhs

Amaze V MT: Rs 7.44 lakhs

Amaze VX MT: Rs 7.92 lakhs

Amaze S CVT: Rs 7.71 lakhs

Amaze V CVT: Rs 8.34 lakhs

Amaze VX CVT: Rs 8.75 lakhs

Amaze diesel:

Amaze E MT: Rs 7.55 lakhs

Amaze S MT: Rs 8.11 lakhs

Amaze V MT: Rs 8.74 lakhs

Amaze VX MT: Rs 9.22 lakhs

Amaze S CVT: Rs 8.91 lakhs

Amaze V CVT: Rs 9.54 lakhs

Amaze VX CVT: Rs 9.95 lakhs