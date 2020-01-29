Please Tell Us Your City

Apollo Tyres steps up its focus in Nepal

January 29, 2020, 02:26 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- Sets up an office and a team in the country to better service the customers

- Recently introduced the Alpha radial range, and Acti-series bias range of two-wheeler tyres in Nepal

Apollo tyres has announced its setting up an office in Nepal, a first for the company in the SAARC region, outside India. 

Apollo added that ever since its introduction in the Nepalese market, their products have been well accepted. This is the reason why the company has garnered a sizable market share in the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle tyre segments. With the improving road infrastructure, the commercial vehicle segment in Nepal is fast switching to radials, and Apollo’s ‘Endurance’ range of truck and bus radials fits the bill ideally. 

Rajesh Dahiya, VP-Marketing, Sales and Service, Apollo Tyres, said, “Over the past few years, we have been making steady inroads into the Nepalese market. Our product range fits well with the Nepalese consumer requirements, and with the support of our key distribution and retail partners here, we have been able to penetrate most of the replacement tyre market segments.” 

  • Apollo Tyres
