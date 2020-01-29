New-gen Audi A8 L India launch on 3 February; key details revealed

- Fourth-gen Audi A8L to be offered only with a V6 petrol engine

- Key feature list of the model revealed ahead of launch

Audi began 2020 with the launch of the all-new Q8. The second product to be launched by the company after the debut of their flagship SUV will be the new A8 L that will be unveiled in India on 3 February.

Powering the new-gen Audi A8 L will be a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that is expected to produce 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also on offer will be mild-hybrid technology that includes a Belt Alternator Starter (BAS) and a lithium-ion battery with 10 Ah electrical capacity. Transmission duties could be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic transmission with the signature Quattro All-Wheel-Drive technology. The model will also be equipped with all-wheel steering.

Inside, the new Audi A8 L will come equipped with an air quality package, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MMI touch response, matrix LED reading lights, remote control for the rear seat, foot massage for the rear left-hand-side seat with heating function. Also on offer is the rear seat entertainment package that features two detachable tablets that can control various features in the car.

Exterior highlights of the next-gen Audi A8 L include the trademark singleframe grille and matrix LED headlamps. Dimension wise, the model measures 5,300mm in length, 1,955mm in width and 1,499mm in height. Once launched, the new A8 L will rival against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and the Jaguar XJ L.