  Home
  News
  • Tata Nexon EV launched: Why should you buy?

Tata Nexon EV launched: Why should you buy?

January 29, 2020, 07:54 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1476 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV launched: Why should you buy?

Tata’s popular selling compact SUV, the Nexon is now available in an electric version. This electric SUV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux; with three colour options – signature teal blue, moonlit silver and glacier white. Select Croma stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru will offer digital visual experience of the Nexon EV and will also have in-house EV product specialists. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Nexon EV. 

What’s good about it?

The Nexon EV carries a competitive introductory starting price of Rs 13.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, all-India). The standard equipment list in the electric SUV includes automatic temperature control, push-button start, electric ORVM, all-four power windows, steering mounted audio, phone and voice controls, and 35 Smart Connected features as standard. The ARAI-certified range of the Nexon EV is 312km and it comes with IP67 certification. Charging options include a 3.3kW bundled charger that can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes.

What’s not so good?

The Nexon EV is only available across 60 authorised dealerships in 22 cities, and it will be gradually introduced in other cities as well. The base variant does not get features like rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat, rear wiper and wash system and more. 

Best variant to buy?

The Nexon EV XZ+ variant priced at Rs 14.99 lakhs is a good option as it offers all important safety and convenience features. The top-spec XZ+ LUX variant priced at 15.99 lakhs is for customers looking out for additional convenience features like electric sunroof with tilt function, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and leather seats. Click here to learn more about the variant wise feature list. 

Specification 

Electric 

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor – 127bhp/245Nm 

30.2 kWh high energy density Lithium ion battery pack

Multi Drive modes (Drive & Sports)

Did you know?

The Nexon EV is CCS 2 fast charging compatible and is capable of attaining 80 per cent charge in 60 minutes. The vehicle gets 24x7 emergency charging support in five cities.

  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.66 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.3 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.61 Lakhs onwards

