Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro: Interior dimensions compared

March 31, 2020, 07:20 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro: Interior dimensions compared

In the high-selling A-segment, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been the household name for many years now. On the other side of the ring, Hyundai resurrected the iconic Santro moniker for its new entry-level hatchback to take on the fight against the third-gen Wagon R. Now, in this small hatchback game, interior space is one of the key attributes for first-time buyers. Therefore, keeping it in consideration here is a comprehensive comparison of the interior dimensions of both these hatchbacks.

Front Cabin

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interior

Since the Wagon R is slightly longer (around 45mm), tit offers more legroom upfront. As can be seen in the table provided below, the Wagon R offers max legroom of 860mm compared to 820mm in the Santro.  Interestingly, thanks to its low seat height, the Santro offers more headroom at 990mm compared to Wagon R’s 960mm of headroom. Meanwhile, the wider overall dimension of the Hyundai doesn’t help since the Wagon R offers more shoulder room of 1280mm. Overall, the Wagon R offers a more comfortable space with its supportive seats, high seating position and its large windows that help make it feel more airy and spacious in comparison.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interior
Front RowMaruti Suzuki Wagon RHyundai Santro
Legroom (max/min)860/630mm820/650mm
Headroom (max/min)960mm990mm
Shoulder Room1280mm1270mm
Backrest Height580mm600mm

Rear Cabin

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interior

The tall-boy stance of the Wagon R means it benefits with acres of room in the back seat as well. The 850mm of maximum legroom in the Wagon R is almost 30mm more than Santro’s. Meanwhile, the shoulder room of 1320mm is way better than 1240mm offered in the Hyundai. The Santro reclaims its honour by offering more headroom at the back compared to Wagon R. But once again, large and comfy seats at the back with larger window area in the Wagon R makes it a better place to be in. Both these hatchbacks are, however, good enough to seat three in the backbench.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interior
Second RowMaruti Suzuki Wagon RHyundai Santro
Legroom (max/min)850/650mm820/630mm
Ideal Legroom630mm720mm
Headroom 920mm940mm
Shoulder Room1320mm1240mm
Seatbase Lenght480mm490mm
Backrest Height670mm610mm

Boot space

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interior

The Wagon R’s tall height, especially at the back, also translates to more boot space. Although both these hatchbacks offer similar width, the Wagon R’s boot is much taller and has more length offering a boot space of 341 litres over the Santro’s boot space of 250 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interior
BootspaceMaruti Suzuki Wagon RHyundai Santro
Length/Width/Height660/1050/630mm580/1050/530mm
Bootspace341 litres250 litres
Loading Lip Height760mm760mm

Conclusion

Overall, the Hyundai Santro has not lost the battle by a huge margin. But the new-gen Wagon R managed to win it easily thanks to its carefully thought out cabin offering more space and practicality.

