Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro: Interior dimensions compared

In the high-selling A-segment, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been the household name for many years now. On the other side of the ring, Hyundai resurrected the iconic Santro moniker for its new entry-level hatchback to take on the fight against the third-gen Wagon R. Now, in this small hatchback game, interior space is one of the key attributes for first-time buyers. Therefore, keeping it in consideration here is a comprehensive comparison of the interior dimensions of both these hatchbacks.

Front Cabin

Since the Wagon R is slightly longer (around 45mm), tit offers more legroom upfront. As can be seen in the table provided below, the Wagon R offers max legroom of 860mm compared to 820mm in the Santro. Interestingly, thanks to its low seat height, the Santro offers more headroom at 990mm compared to Wagon R’s 960mm of headroom. Meanwhile, the wider overall dimension of the Hyundai doesn’t help since the Wagon R offers more shoulder room of 1280mm. Overall, the Wagon R offers a more comfortable space with its supportive seats, high seating position and its large windows that help make it feel more airy and spacious in comparison.

Front Row Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hyundai Santro Legroom (max/min) 860/630mm 820/650mm Headroom (max/min) 960mm 990mm Shoulder Room 1280mm 1270mm Backrest Height 580mm 600mm

Rear Cabin

The tall-boy stance of the Wagon R means it benefits with acres of room in the back seat as well. The 850mm of maximum legroom in the Wagon R is almost 30mm more than Santro’s. Meanwhile, the shoulder room of 1320mm is way better than 1240mm offered in the Hyundai. The Santro reclaims its honour by offering more headroom at the back compared to Wagon R. But once again, large and comfy seats at the back with larger window area in the Wagon R makes it a better place to be in. Both these hatchbacks are, however, good enough to seat three in the backbench.

Second Row Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hyundai Santro Legroom (max/min) 850/650mm 820/630mm Ideal Legroom 630mm 720mm Headroom 920mm 940mm Shoulder Room 1320mm 1240mm Seatbase Lenght 480mm 490mm Backrest Height 670mm 610mm

Boot space

The Wagon R’s tall height, especially at the back, also translates to more boot space. Although both these hatchbacks offer similar width, the Wagon R’s boot is much taller and has more length offering a boot space of 341 litres over the Santro’s boot space of 250 litres.

Bootspace Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hyundai Santro Length/Width/Height 660/1050/630mm 580/1050/530mm Bootspace 341 litres 250 litres Loading Lip Height 760mm 760mm

Conclusion

Overall, the Hyundai Santro has not lost the battle by a huge margin. But the new-gen Wagon R managed to win it easily thanks to its carefully thought out cabin offering more space and practicality.