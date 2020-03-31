Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Hyundai Verna launched: Why should you buy?

New Hyundai Verna launched: Why should you buy?

March 31, 2020, 07:47 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
22984 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai Verna launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai has introduced the updated Verna in India in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The Verna facelift gets fresh set of cosmetic, mechanical and feature updates and is available in manual and automatic options. The sedan also comes withsix colour options – phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the updated Hyundai Verna

What’s good about it?

The Hyundai Verna has been introduced with over 45 connected features. Additionally, the sedan gets 10 first-in-segment features, which includes - digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, ECO coating, luggage net and hooks, rear USB charger and Arkamys premium sound.  All the three engines – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options - are available in six-speed manual and automatic options, while the 1.0-litre petrol engine gets seven speed DCT as standard. 

What’s not so good?

Features like paddle shifters and rear disc brakes are only available in 1.0-litre turbo variant. 

Best variant to buy?

The SX(O) variant is a good option to buy as it gets additional safety and convenience features in the form of – side and curtain airbags, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, burglar alarm and tyre pressure monitoring system. Customers looking out for performance spec model have the choice of theSX(O) Turbo variant. 

Specification

Petrol 

1,497cc, four-cylinder - 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm

Six-speed manual transmission and IVT option

998cc Turbo - 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm

Seven-speed DCT transmission

Diesel 

1,493cc, four-cylinder - 113bhp at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1500rpm

Six-speed manual and automatic option 

Did you know?

The Verna offers segment-first ventilated front seats in select variants. 

  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

49 Likes
44837 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2120 Likes
403333 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in