New Hyundai Verna launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai has introduced the updated Verna in India in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The Verna facelift gets fresh set of cosmetic, mechanical and feature updates and is available in manual and automatic options. The sedan also comes withsix colour options – phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the updated Hyundai Verna.

What’s good about it?

The Hyundai Verna has been introduced with over 45 connected features. Additionally, the sedan gets 10 first-in-segment features, which includes - digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, ECO coating, luggage net and hooks, rear USB charger and Arkamys premium sound. All the three engines – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options - are available in six-speed manual and automatic options, while the 1.0-litre petrol engine gets seven speed DCT as standard.

What’s not so good?

Features like paddle shifters and rear disc brakes are only available in 1.0-litre turbo variant.

Best variant to buy?

The SX(O) variant is a good option to buy as it gets additional safety and convenience features in the form of – side and curtain airbags, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, burglar alarm and tyre pressure monitoring system. Customers looking out for performance spec model have the choice of theSX(O) Turbo variant.

Specification

Petrol

1,497cc, four-cylinder - 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm

Six-speed manual transmission and IVT option

998cc Turbo - 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm

Seven-speed DCT transmission

Diesel

1,493cc, four-cylinder - 113bhp at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1500rpm

Six-speed manual and automatic option

Did you know?

The Verna offers segment-first ventilated front seats in select variants.