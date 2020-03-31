Coronavirus pandemic: License and vehicle documents validity extended

- MoRTH issues advisory to extend validity of vehicle related documents till 30 June

- The extended validity will be applicable for documents expiring from 1 February 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued an advisory to all states and union territories in the country to extend the validity of the all documents relevant to the Motor Vehicles Act. These include driving license, registration card/book and all other vehicle related documents.

According to the advisory, all documents expiring from 1 February 2020 onwards will be valid till 30 June. The move comes at a time when all the RTO’s and relevant offices are closed because of the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for MoRTH announced that toll plazas would be shut until the end of the lockdown period. However, emergency services will continue to be offered at these locations across the country.